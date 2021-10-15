School divisions swamped preparing for rapid tests of staff

School gymnasiums and board offices across the province are being transformed into rapid-testing sites as divisions prepare for an influx of unvaccinated employees who will soon be subject to frequent COVID-19 checks.

School administrators are fine-tuning protocols to distribute Abbott PanBio or BD Veritor antigen test kits ahead of Oct. 18 — the day on which the testing policy takes effect for teachers, educational assistants, and other employees who do not provide their supervisors with proof of full immunization against the novel coronavirus.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.