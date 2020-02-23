School division hopes to have more police working with students

At least one Winnipeg-area division wants to expand the number of uniformed police officers working in its schools.

There are currently 18 members of the Winnipeg Police Service part of the School Resource Officer program, a countrywide community policing initiative that was first introduced to Winnipeg in 2002.

Its intent, according to Public Safety Canada, is to provide law enforcement officer support to school communities "with a focus on prevention and early intervention activities." The Winnipeg program is funded by the province, police force and school boards.

"Our school resource officer has been a positive presence at six of our schools for the 2019–20 school year," said Amanda Gaudes, a spokeswoman for River East Transcona School Division, in a statement to the Free Press.

Read more from the Winnipeg Free Press by clicking here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.