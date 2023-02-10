School division 'feels like home' for new chief superintendent, CEO

Back to school season is around the corner and for one Winnipegger the coming weeks will mark a return to the province's biggest school division, with nearly 30,000 students.

Matt Henderson, an educator who has worked in the city for about 15 years, will take on the chief superintendent and CEO role for the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) this fall, replacing Pauline Clarke who is retiring on Sept. 6.

Henderson comes to WSD from the Seven Oaks School Division, where he's the assistant superintendent. In the past, he was the founding principal of the Maples Met School, an alternative learning program with student internship opportunities and project-based learning, and taught at a number of schools.

"I'm just feeling very honoured and privileged, but also really excited to get to work to ensure that all our kids have the means for a decent life," he said in an interview on CBC's Up To Speed with Faith Fundal Friday.

Henderson's educational background includes teaching Grades 5 to 12, being a PhD candidate at the University of Manitoba and teaching at the University of Winnipeg.

He's also no stranger to WSD.

"I've always lived within the boundaries of Winnipeg School Division, I did my middle years schooling there and graduated high school in Winnipeg School Division and also did my first year student teaching in the division," he said. "It feels like home, my kids are part of the division, I live in the division and so it's a bit of a homecoming."

Fresh eyes important

Hiring an external candidate is good for WSD, said Peng Liu, an associate professor in educational leadership and change in the Faculty of Education at the University of Manitoba.

It will take time for Henderson to lay the foundation for what he hopes to accomplish in the division and part of this will be developing a strong "leader and follower relationship," Liu said.

"It's good for the school divisions across Manitoba to learn from each other, to bring something new," he said. "I think that would be very interesting."

Liu added that part of the beauty of a system like the school division, is that it's not simply just top down.

"Within the democratic educational system … Matt needs to be collaborative, needs to gather the different views from the different stakeholders, needs to listen to a voice from the different stakeholders," he said. "Based on the actual situation, I think Matt is gonna make a wise decision for the improvement of Winnipeg School Division."

Jan Stewart, the University of Manitoba's Faculty of Education dean, has known Henderson for more than a decade and expects his excitement for learning to trickle down to teachers and students.

She cited him as someone who "understands what's important in education," explaining that he's committed to helping young people from all different backgrounds.

"He's somebody who's just so committed to see everybody excel," said Stewart. "Which is not only helping students who are maybe from equity deserving groups, but also students who are looking to be future doctors, lawyers, engineers, so he just understands the full spectrum."

Looking forward

Henderson said the Board of Trustees has engaged in some "serious work" around diversity, equity and inclusion, which he said will remain a priority. Ensuring that there are equitable programs to make sure every student, no matter what school they attend in the division, receives a high quality education will also be a focus.

In addition, he wants to help prepare high school students to create a sustainable society in the face of the climate crisis.

"Those are challenges, but I think opportunities."

The division currently has 79 schools, almost 30,000 students and more than 4,000 full-time employees. He'll join WSD Aug. 22 and will officially take on the role of CEO and chief superintendent Sept. 7.

And while some are getting their back to school shopping started, Henderson is letting his mind do the work.

"I've started my back to school thinking and that's taking up all my energy right now," he said.