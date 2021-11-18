Several schools, some highways closed Thursday morning due to poor winter driving conditions
Icy roads have prompted several schools in southern Manitoba to close Thursday morning, as well as some highways.
The following divisions have closed schools for the day:
- Lord Selkirk.
- Evergreen.
- Sunrise.
- Seine River.
- Lakeshore.
- Interlake.
- Red River Valley.
In the Prairie Rose School Division, schools in regions B and C are closed. The closed schools are École St. Eustache, St. François Xavier School, St. Paul's Collegiate, St. Laurent School, Elm Creek School and Hutterian sites: Rosedale, Iberville, Maxwell, Barrickman, Lakeside, Huron, BonHomme, Waldheim, James Valley and Starlite.
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Highway 6, from Lundar to Ashern, was also closed due to poor winter driving conditions.
Highway 75 from Morris to the Winnipeg Perimeter Highway was closed earlier in the morning but has since reopened.
There are currently no weather alerts in effect for Manitoba, according to Environment Canada's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?