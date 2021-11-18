Several schools, some highways closed Thursday morning due to poor winter driving conditions

Icy roads have prompted several schools in southern Manitoba to close Thursday morning, as well as some highways.

The following divisions have closed schools for the day:

Lord Selkirk.

Evergreen.

Sunrise.

Seine River.

Lakeshore.

Interlake.

Red River Valley.

In the Prairie Rose School Division, schools in regions B and C are closed. The closed schools are École St. Eustache, St. François Xavier School, St. Paul's Collegiate, St. Laurent School, Elm Creek School and Hutterian sites: Rosedale, Iberville, Maxwell, Barrickman, Lakeside, Huron, BonHomme, Waldheim, James Valley and Starlite.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Highway 6, from Lundar to Ashern, was also closed due to poor winter driving conditions.

Highway 75 from Morris to the Winnipeg Perimeter Highway was closed earlier in the morning but has since reopened.

There are currently no weather alerts in effect for Manitoba, according to Environment Canada's website.