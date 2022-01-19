Winter storm warnings, poor road conditions close some Manitoba schools again

Some Manitoba school divisions have cancelled in-school classes for the second day in a row due to poor road conditions from snow storms this week.

Snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings were in effect for much of the southern half of Manitoba on Tuesday, with some areas seeing between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow.

Winter storm warnings issued Tuesday were extended to some parts of the province Wednesday, including in Steinbach, Emerson, Morden, Winkler, Portage la Prairie, Headingley and surrounding areas.

The warnings and poor driving conditions have led to class cancellations in:

Border Land School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Interlake School Division.

Pine Creek School Division.

In the Prairie Rose School Division, St. Laurent School is closed, with staff told to work from home.