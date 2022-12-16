Many schools closed across southern Manitoba due to poor driving conditions

Icy roads and blowing snow have led to multiple school closures in southern Manitoba on Friday.

Classes are cancelled at all schools in the following school divisions:

Border Land.

Garden Valley.

Hanover.

Fort la Bosse.

Prairie Rose.

Prairie Spirit.

Red River Valley.

Seine River.

Southwest Horizon.

Buses are cancelled in the Beautiful Plains, Park West and Rolling River school divisions, but schools are open.

Brandon School Division buses will not be operating outside the city. Attendance at schools is at parental discretion where travel is required.

Some rural schools in the division are closed for the day, however. Those are Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley.

Environment Canada has issued a number of blowing snow advisories and special weather statements across the southern portion of the province as a storm system centred over Minnesota slowly weakens and drifts eastward.

The system has brought snow to the province since Tuesday night and another two to five centimetres are likely by the weekend, before the system has fully moved on, the weather agency says.

Once the snow has moved on, the winds move in. Northerly wind gusts as high as 60 km/h are a concern, whipping up the fresh snow and creating poor visibility, Environment Canada says.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow have already brought some highway closures in areas south and west of Winnipeg, along the Manitoba escarpment and especially approaching the international border.

Conditions should improve later Friday afternoon or evening as the winds diminish.

Then the cold cranks up. A surge of Arctic air will bring a return to seasonal or below seasonal temperatures, Environment Canada forecasts.

For Winnipeg, the daytime highs will plummet from –7 C on Friday to about –13 C on the weekend and –24 C by next week.

The normal high for this time of year is –10 C.