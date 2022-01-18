Snowstorm closes some schools in Interlake, southern Manitoba

Several Manitoba school divisions have closed their doors Tuesday amid hazardous conditions due to snowstorms.

Snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings were in effect for much of the southern half of Manitoba, with the exception of the southwest corner. Most areas are expected to see 10 to 15 centimetres, with up to 20 centimetres in the Parkland Region.

The storm led to class cancellations in:

Border Land School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Hanover School Division (staff to work from home).

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Interlake School Division.

Mennonite Collegiate Institute (school closed, buses are not running).

Pine Creek School Division.

Prairie Rose School Division.

Red River Valley Division.

Seine River School Division.

Sunrise School Division (staff to work from home).

As well, buses are not running in Beautiful Plains, Park West and Rolling River school divisions, but schools are open.

Calvin Christian School in Winnipeg has cancelled its country bus.