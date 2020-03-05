Heavy midweek snowfall forces some school divisions to cancel classes

Wednesday's heavy snowfall has forced some school divisions to cancel classes.

All schools in the following divisions are closed Thursday:

Border Land School Division

Rolling River School Division

Interlake School Division

Lord Selkirk School Division

Mennonite Collegiate Institute

Sergeant Tommy Prince School

Some schools in the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine are also closed Thursday due to the weather, including École Saint-Jean Baptiste and École Aurèle-Lemoine in Saint-Laurent. Buses are cancelled for the following schools in that division:

École Réal-Bérard et Saint-Pierre-Joys

École Sainte-Agathe

École La Source in Shilo

École Gilbert-Rosset in Saint-laude

École Régionale Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes

École Jours de Plaine in Laurier

There are no buses running in the Prairie Rose School division and classes are cancelled for students. However, staff are expected to report to work, the division says.

Schools in the Red River Valley School Division are also closed but staff are expected to work from home.

An Alberta clipper system moved through southern Manitoba Wednesday afternoon. It was expected to bring about 10 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning, said CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder.

He said the Riding Mountain area could see up to 15 centimetres.