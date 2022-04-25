Some southern Manitoba schools closed Monday after storm wallops province

A few southern Manitoba school divisions will be closed on Monday after part of the province was hit with a three-day storm bringing rain and snow to the area, and exacerbating flooding.

All Garden Valley School Division schools will be closed on Monday due to inclement weather and unsafe road conditions.

Buses will not run and classes are cancelled.

Pine Creek School Division is closing all schools, but will continue with remote learning.

Students and staff who may not have materials at home will be able to access those items. Principals will help organize that.

The school division says it anticipates challenges with several bus routes in the coming days, and drivers will be in contact with families as needed.

The Prairie Rose School Division is cancelling bus service for Miami School, Roland School, École Carman Elementary, Carman Collegiate and Elm Creek School, but the schools are open.