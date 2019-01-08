Dicey roads mean more school closures in parts of Manitoba

A number of rural Manitoba students have yet another day off school due to poor road conditions still lingering from Sunday's winter storm.

Classes are cancelled at all 29 schools in Prairie Spirit School Division as well as the nine schools in the Pine Creek division, including two colony schools.

Also, buses are not running in the Beautiful Plains School Division and classes are cancelled at Brookdale Elementary School, J.M. Young School and all colony schools. Classes were on as usual at all other schools in the division.

The storm dumped between seven and 16 centimetres of snow around southern Manitoba from Sunday night into Monday morning. Winnipeg received 8-13 cm with the highest amount in Old St. Vital.