Several schools closed due to dicey roads in southern Manitoba
Numerous highways reopened Wednesday morning after shutdown Tuesday afternoon
Highways polished into an icy sheen by Tuesday's high winds have forced a number of schools in southern Manitoba to cancel classes on Wednesday.
In Prairie Spirit School Division, schools in Cartwright, Baldur, Swan Lake, Somerset, Bruxelles, Holland, Treherne, Pilot Mound, Crystal City and Manitou are closed.
The Prairie Rose School Division has closed Region B schools: École St. Eustache, St. François Xavier School, St. Paul's Collegiate and the Hutterian colony sites.
All Seine River School Division schools are closed.
In the Franco-Manitoban School Division, École communautaire Gilbert-Rossetin in Saint-Claude and École Notre-Dame in Notre Dame de Lourdes are both closed.
The division also has also cancelled buses to the following schools:
- Pointe-des-Chênes (Ste. Anne).
- Lagimodière (Lorette).
- Gabrielle-Roy (Ile des Chênes).
- Réal-Bérard (St-Pierre-Jolys).
- Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
- Sainte-Agathe.
- Noël-Ritchot (St. Norbert).
Numerous highways were closed Tuesday afternoon and remained that way into Wednesday morning.
All of those closures were lifted and highways reopened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
