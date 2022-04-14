Scores of Manitoba schools to remain closed for 2nd day of blizzard

As Manitobans dig out following a big dump of snow on Wednesday and brace for another, a number of schools are announcing they are staying closed for another day.

It's been 25 years since all metro Winnipeg schools were forced closed due to weather, but on Tuesday night the heads of the divisions said schools and administration offices across the city will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and that staff are encouraged to stay home.

Many will remain closed on Thursday, too.

That's because more than 15 cm of snow is expected to fall by the end of the day, with winds gusting up to 70 km/h at times, says CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Sauder.

Thursday closures:

All metro Winnipeg school divisions (remote learning in Pembina Trails School Division).

Beautiful Plains School Division.

Fort La Bosse School Division.

Franco-Manitoban School Division (DFSM), except La Voie du Nord Community School in Thompson.

Garden Valley School Division.

Interlake School Division.

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Park West School Division.

Prairie Rose School Division.

Prairie Spirit School Division.

Rolling River School Division.

Seine River School Division.

Southwest Horizon School Division.

Sunrise School Division.

Confirmed post-secondary closures: