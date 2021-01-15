Some Manitoba schools still closed, buses not running following winter weather
Weather warnings over but some schools not running buses due to poor road conditions
The nasty weather may be over but some schools are still closed Friday morning due to poor road conditions.
All schools in the Prairie Rose School Division, which oversees schools near Carman, Man., are closed on Friday. Students and staff are to stay home, says an email from the division.
Buses are cancelled for the Park West School Division, though schools are open.
Mountain View School Division is also cancelling buses for the day, though schools will be open.
A blizzard warning that was in effect for southwest Manitoba, including Killarney, Boissevain, Melita, Virden, Minnedosa and Riding Mountain, has ended.
Freezing rain and winter storm warnings that were in effect for central Manitoba and northern Manitoba, respectively, have also ended.
On Friday, periods of snow are in the forecast for much of the province.
