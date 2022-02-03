Schools close in some southern Manitoba divisions due to extreme cold
10 of past 13 school days have had closures in Manitoba due to severe winter weather
In what's become the norm in recent weeks, more southern Manitoba schools have closed their doors to in-person learning on Thursday amid bone-chilling weather.
Some schools have closed on at least 10 of the past 13 school days due to extreme cold, snowfall warnings or hazardous driving conditions.
Extreme cold warnings are in place again Thursday, this time in nearly every part of the province.
The following divisions are closed to students Thursday, and staff are expected to work from home:
- Fort La Bosse School Division.
- Evergreen School Division.
- Southwest Horizon School Division.
- Rolling River School Division.
Schools in Beautiful Plains, Park West and Prairie Rose school divisions remain open, but buses are cancelled.
Community school and Hutterian colony schools are open in Park West School Division. Student attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required.
Brandon School Division buses will not operate outside the city, though schools remain open and buses will be running within the city. Again, attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required. Those who choose to keep their children home are asked to contact the school.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?