Schools close in some southern Manitoba divisions due to extreme cold

In what's become the norm in recent weeks, more southern Manitoba schools have closed their doors to in-person learning on Thursday amid bone-chilling weather.

Some schools have closed on at least 10 of the past 13 school days due to extreme cold, snowfall warnings or hazardous driving conditions.

Extreme cold warnings are in place again Thursday, this time in nearly every part of the province.

The following divisions are closed to students Thursday, and staff are expected to work from home:

Fort La Bosse School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Southwest Horizon School Division.

Rolling River School Division.

Schools in Beautiful Plains, Park West and Prairie Rose school divisions remain open, but buses are cancelled.

Community school and Hutterian colony schools are open in Park West School Division. Student attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required.

Brandon School Division buses will not operate outside the city, though schools remain open and buses will be running within the city. Again, attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required. Those who choose to keep their children home are asked to contact the school.