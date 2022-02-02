Several southern Manitoba schools close doors amid extreme cold

Yet another day of extreme winter conditions have some Manitoba schools again closing their doors.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect in much of the province Wednesday and about a dozen divisions have cancelled in-person classes or buses, one day after blizzard conditions forced several to close in the south.

The following divisions are closed to students and staff are expected to work from home:

Border Land School Division.

Seine River School Division.

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Hanover School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Interlake School Division.

Pine Creek School Division.

Red River Valley School Division.

Prairie Rose and Beautiful Plains school division schools are open, but buses aren't running. Students at CC or NACI in Beautiful Plains are asked to check the school website for updates on exam schedules.

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna is also closed.

Calvin Christian School's country bus is also cancelled, though its city shuttle is running.