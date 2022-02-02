Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Several southern Manitoba schools close doors amid extreme cold

A number of southern Manitoba schools have closed their doors to in-person learning or cancelled buses amid blizzard warnings and hazardous road conditions.

Warnings in effect through much of the province Wednesday

CBC News ·
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings through much of Manitoba Wednesday that led schools to cancel buses or close schools to in-person learning. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Yet another day of extreme winter conditions have some Manitoba schools again closing their doors.

Extreme cold warnings are in effect in much of the province Wednesday and about a dozen divisions have cancelled in-person classes or buses, one day after blizzard conditions forced several to close in the south.

The following divisions are closed to students and staff are expected to work from home:

  • Border Land School Division.
  • Seine River School Division. 
  • Lord Selkirk School Division. 
  • Hanover School Division.
  • Evergreen School Division.
  • Interlake School Division.
  • Pine Creek School Division.
  • Red River Valley School Division.

Prairie Rose and Beautiful Plains school division schools are open, but buses aren't running. Students at CC or NACI in Beautiful Plains are asked to check the school website for updates on exam schedules.

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna is also closed.

Calvin Christian School's country bus is also cancelled, though its city shuttle is running.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now