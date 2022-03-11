Poor weather and visibility prompt school closures, bus cancellations in Manitoba

Another day of strong winds and blowing snow in southern Manitoba has prompted dozens of school closures in several divisions Friday.

It's the third time this week that Environment Canada has issued an advisory about strong winds and fresh snowfall combining to cause poor road conditions and reduced visibility in parts of the south.

Gusts up to 70 km/h are likely, with some areas seeing prolonged periods of blowing snow and others experiencing sudden changes with little warning, the weather agency said.

Travel is expected to be hazardous at times but conditions should improve as the winds gradually diminish through the morning.

There are no classes in Sunrise School Division, Border Land School Division, Pine Creek School Division, Prairie Rose School Division, Lord Selkirk School Division and Red River Valley School Division.

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna is also closed for the day.

In Winnipeg

In Winnipeg, the Louis Riel School Division has cancelled school bus service east of Plessis Road and south of the Perimeter Highway, while the Pembina Trails School Division has cancelled bus No. 63 for the day.

River East Transcona School Division has shut down all bus routes outside the Perimeter. As well, morning bus Route 7 and afternoon Route 69 will not be operating south of Dugald Road.

Parents are asked to make alternative arrangements for students.

Brandon and west

The Brandon School Division has cancelled buses outside the city, but they are operating for schools within the city.

For schools outside the city, Alexander and O'Kelly are open, but Spring Valley Colony School is closed.

All buses are cancelled but schools remain open in Mountain View School Division and Beautiful Plains School Division.