Some western Manitoba schools close, cancel buses amid hazardous driving conditions
Buses cancelled in Brandon, Beautiful Plains, Park West divisions; all schools in Rolling River closed
Some school divisions in western Manitoba cancelled bus service or classes on Thursday as strong winds and poor visibility affect road conditions.
No weather warnings were in effect in the south Thursday morning, though Highway 1 from Brandon west to the Saskatchewan border was closed due to icy winter driving conditions.
The Brandon School Division cancelled school bus runs outside the city. Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley Schools in the division are closed. School attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required, the division says.
Buses are also not running in the Beautiful Plains and Park West school divisions.
All Rolling River School Division schools are closed due to poor road conditions.
There have been a string of division and school closures in southern Manitoba this month, amid extreme cold warnings and blowing snow advisories that have made for hazardous driving conditions.
