Several southern Manitoba schools close, cancel buses due to blizzard conditions

A number of southern Manitoba schools have closed their doors to in-person learning or cancelled buses amid blizzard warnings and hazardous roads.

The conditions forced the closure of several highways early Tuesday due to poor visibility and potentially dangerous driving conditions.

The following schools are closed to students and staff are expected to work from home:

Park West School Division schools and the division office.

Borderland School Division.

Mountain View School Division.

Sunrise School Division.

Seine River School Division.

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Hanover School Division.

Prairie Rose School Division.

Turtle Mountain School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Interlake School Division.

Horizon School Division.

Southwest Horizon School Division.

Pine Creek School Division.

Rolling River School Division.

In Winnipeg, the Louis Riel and Pembina Trails school divisions have cancelled all buses due to poor visibility. Buses were also cancelled in the city for Winnipeg Mennonite Elementary and Middle Schools.

Calvin Christian School's country bus is also cancelled, though its city shuttle is running.

Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley Schools in the Brandon School Division are closed, and division buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon, though they will within the city of Brandon. The division says attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required, though parents are expected to call schools to notify them if their child won't be present.