Manitoba to spend $260M on previously-planned school projects in 2023-24

Standing in front of a construction crew working on a gymnasium addition in Winnipeg's Transcona neighbourhood, government politicians on Wednesday celebrated a cadre of already-planned school projects around Manitoba.

"These projects are going to have a significant impact on education in our province," Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister James Teitsma said at a podium set up in the schoolyard at École Regent Park.

All of the projects have previously been planned by the province, although Teitsma did give an update on a 2019 promise to build more than a dozen schools over 10 years. Half are now open while the other half are in various stages of design or construction, he said.

Through the 2023-24 school year, the government will be spending $260 million on a variety of capital projects that will create 375 new classrooms as well as specialized and multi-purpose learning spaces, such as gymnasiums, libraries and spaces for vocational learning, Teitsma said.

The $260 million is broken down by more than $90 million for renovations and additions, $104 million for new schools and $66 million for existing infrastructure renewal. It is all part of an overall $900 million the government has said it plans to spend.

"With growing communities, Manitoba families need quality schools to meet the education needs of our children and youth," said Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko, who re-read many of Teitsma's speaking notes.

"Manitoba students need the best possible environments to learn, grow and reach their full potential."