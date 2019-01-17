School cancelled at Tuxedo Park as power goes out in Charleswood, St. James

School is cancelled at École Tuxedo Park on Thursday because of a power outage.

A pole fire on Roblin Boulevard knocked out power in parts of Tuxedo, Charleswood and St. James, Manitoba Hydro tweeted shortly after 8 a.m.

Charleswood/Tuxedo: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mboutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mboutage</a> this morning is due to a pole fire on Roblin. Crews are en route to work at switching and restoring power. If you haven’t yet reported your outage, please do so at <a href="https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V">https://t.co/pe43z1UW0V</a>. <a href="https://t.co/DOBjhyJvMR">pic.twitter.com/DOBjhyJvMR</a> —@manitobahydro

The outages affected more than 3,000 customers, Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said.

The majority should have their power back on by 11 a.m., Hydro said in a tweet.

Some people started reporting their lights were back on around 8:30 a.m., after an approximately 45-minute outage.

Street lights were out in parts of Charleswood and along Portage Avenue from Moray Street to Woodlawn Street, the Winnipeg Transportation Management Centre tweeted.

Drivers are reminded to treat all intersections with lights out as four-way stops.

More from CBC Manitoba: