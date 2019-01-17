Skip to Main Content
School cancelled at Tuxedo Park as power goes out in Charleswood, St. James
New

School cancelled at Tuxedo Park as power goes out in Charleswood, St. James

School is cancelled at Ecole Tuxedo Park on Thursday because of a power outage.

Treat intersections with lights out as four-way stops

Lara Schroeder · CBC News ·
A police officer directs traffic at Shaftesbury Boulevard and Corydon Avenue after power went out in the area on Thursday morning. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

School is cancelled at École Tuxedo Park on Thursday because of a power outage.

A pole fire on Roblin Boulevard knocked out power in parts of Tuxedo, Charleswood and St. James, Manitoba Hydro tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. 

The outages affected more than 3,000 customers, Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said.

The majority should have their power back on by 11 a.m., Hydro said in a tweet.

Some people started reporting their lights were back on around 8:30 a.m., after an approximately 45-minute outage.

Street lights were out in parts of Charleswood and along Portage Avenue from Moray Street to Woodlawn Street, the Winnipeg Transportation Management Centre tweeted.

Drivers are reminded to treat all intersections with lights out as four-way stops.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us