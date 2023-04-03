Spring snow closes schools, cancels buses in western Manitoba

A blast of wintry weather has prompted some school divisions in western Manitoba to cancel classes for the day.

All schools in the following divisions are closed on Monday:

Southwest Horizon School Division.

Fort La Bosse School Divison.

Prairie Spirit School Division.

Rolling River School Division.

Brandon School Division buses will not be running outside city limits due to poor road conditions, which means Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed.

The division's buses are operating within the city but school attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required.

The entire southwest corner of the province, as well as communities in the western Red River Valley and southern Interlake region, were expected to see between 10-15 centimetres of wet, heavy snow on Sunday before it tapered off overnight, according to Environment Canada.

A number of highways remained closed as of Monday morning due to the conditions.