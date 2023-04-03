Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Spring snow closes schools, cancels buses in western Manitoba

A blast of wintry weather has prompted a number of school divisions in western Manitoba to cancel classes for the day.

Wet, heavy snow passed through region on Sunday and into Monday

CBC News ·
A close-up of the front of a school bus, showing a snow-covered windshield. The words, School Bus, can be seen at the top of the vehicle.
Buses will sit idle Monday in several western Manitoba school divisions following a blast of winter weather on Sunday. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

A blast of wintry weather has prompted some school divisions in western Manitoba to cancel classes for the day.

All schools in the following divisions are closed on Monday:

  • Southwest Horizon School Division.
  • Fort La Bosse School Divison.
  • Prairie Spirit School Division.
  • Rolling River School Division.

Brandon School Division buses will not be running outside city limits due to poor road conditions, which means Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley schools are closed.

The division's buses are operating within the city but school attendance is at parental discretion where travel is required.

The entire southwest corner of the province, as well as communities in the western Red River Valley and southern Interlake region, were expected to see between 10-15 centimetres of wet, heavy snow on Sunday before it tapered off overnight, according to Environment Canada.

A number of highways remained closed as of Monday morning due to the conditions.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now