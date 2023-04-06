Post-storm conditions force school cancellations in parts of Manitoba

All weather warnings in Manitoba have been cleared. The roads, though, are another thing.

Snow-covered routes and secondary roads that are almost impassable have prompted another day of closures or bus cancellations for some school divisions in the province.

Classes are cancelled on Thursday at all schools in the following divisions:

Prairie Spirit School Division.

Southwest Horizon School Division.

Hanover School Division.

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Interlake School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Red River Valley School Division.

Seine River School Division.

Buses are not running in the Beautiful Plains School Division but schools are open.

Similarly in both the Prairie Rose School Division and Rolling River School Division, bus service is cancelled but nearly all schools are open. Only the Hutterian Colony schools are closed.

The Franco-Manitoban School Division has closed the following schools:

École Lagimodière (Lorette).

École Pointe des Chênes (Ste. Anne).

École Saint-Joachim (La Broquerie).

École Réal-Bérard (St-Pierre-Jolys).

École Gabrielle-Roy (Ile des Chênes).

École Saint-Georges.

École Saint-Jean-Baptiste.

École Sainte-Agathe.

École Noël-Ritchot (St. Norbert).

École Gilbert-Rosset (St. Claude).

École Aurèle Lemoine (St. Laurent).

École Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes.

École La Source (Shilo).

A Colorado low brought heavy snowfall into southern Manitoba Wednesday, dumping as much as 25 centimetres.

Pinawa, in eastern Manitoba, got that amount, while the small community of Gardenton, about 10 kilometres north of the U.S. border south of Winnipeg, got 24 cm.

Winnipeg received 13-18 cm, with an average of about 15 cm, said Environment Canada meteorologist Rose Carlsen.

"And then throughout the the other locations in southern Manitoba, we got 18 [cm] in Morden, we got 19 in Steinbach, we got 13 in Morris," she said, although some of those reports came in late Thursday and there might have been a bit more snowfall since then.

"So some of those totals might actually be a few centimetres more."

The heaviest amounts were in far southeastern Manitoba, and they get lighter west from there, Carlsen said.

Places like Boissevain and Portage la Praire received about four centimetres, Environment Canada summaries say.

The storm system also brought gusting winds that caused drifting and icy conditions on many highways, which were shut down by the province.

A number of those remained closed early Thursday morning but all were reopened by 8 a.m.

A warming trend is now on the way. Environment Canada's forecast calls for plenty of sun and temperatures rising through the weekend and into next week.

"But maybe not quite as high as the actual long-range forecast has out," Carlsen said, explaining those numbers are an amalgam of current and past years' data.

The weather agency's computer-generated forecast predicts temperatures between 0 and 3 C from Friday to Sunday and then a leap up to 18 C by Tuesday.

Even the overnight lows next week are forecast between 4 C and 7 C — well above the daytime highs we've seen this spring.

"Since we've been a little bit cooler than normal for quite a while and since we have this brand new pretty decent snowpack around, it's going to take us quite a while to actually get through that snowpack warmup," Carlsen said.

"We might not be making it up to 18 degrees on Tuesday like in the long range forecast, but certainly well above zero and probably more in the range of 10 to 11 degrees."

The normal high for this time of year is 7 C with an overnight low of –4 C.