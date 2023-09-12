2 children, bus driver rushed to hospital after gravel truck hits school bus

A school bus driver was airlifted and two children were rushed by ground ambulance to hospital after a bus was hit by a gravel truck Wednesday morning.

The school bus was pulling off Road 5 W. onto Highway 227, west of the town of Warren, when the truck hit the driver's side around 8:30 a.m., RCMP said.

The two children, whose ages have not been released by police, have non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, a woman, has serious injuries, RCMP said.

The bus, from the Interlake School Division, had 20 students on it but most were not physically injured. They have been picked up by parents or caregivers, RCMP said.

Highway 227, between Road 4 W. and Road 6 W., is now closed.

"It felt like a mini earthquake in my house when they hit," said Kendra Olson, whose niece, a school bus driver, was first on scene. "I was probably a mile and a half away and I felt the ground rumble.

"The front end [of the bus] is just smushed. It's completely destroyed."

Warren is about 30 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.