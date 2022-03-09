Snow-choked roads force school, bus cancellations in Manitoba

Blustery weather left many roads impassable or dangerous for travel in parts of south and western Manitoba, forcing a number of school divisions to cancel classes or bus service for Wednesday.

All schools in the Fort La Bosse School Division are closed. An email from the division, which serves communities between Brandon and the Saskatchewan border, says "our back roads are virtually blocked."

Similarly, the Southwest Horizon School Division, which encompasses communities south and southwest of Brandon, says roads are hazardous and its schools are closed for Wednesday.

In the Mountain View School Division, which has schools between Riding Mountain National Park and Duck Mountain Provincial Park, classes are still on for the day but bus service has been cancelled.

It's the same scenario in Park West School Division and Rolling River School Division, whose schools are all south of Riding Mountain — buses are cancelled but classes are happening.

The Prairie Rose School Division, with schools west and southwest of Winnipeg, is also parking its buses for the day but keeping schools open for classes, though student attendance is at the discretion of parents.

A blowing snow advisory covered a wide swath of southern Manitoba on Tuesday as wind gusts and fresh snow caused whiteout conditions in many places.

Dozens of accidents were reported throughout the day and many roads were covered in drifting snow before the system eventually cleared out overnight.