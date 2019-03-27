Blood tests offered for students who had fingers poked at school science fair

Testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV has been offered to a group of students from École Riverside School in Thompson, Man., after they had their fingers poked in a test using the same device at a school science fair earlier this month.

A letter sent to parents and guardians by the Northern Regional Health Authority said on March 19, about 33 students volunteered to have their blood sugar tested using a finger-pricking device, as part of a teaching exercise on diabetes at the school in the northern Manitoba city.

"The device that was used was a small pen-like tool which has a lancet (the needle–like poker) that punctures the skin," NRHA medical officer of health Dr. Heejune Chang said in the letter.

"We have determined that the device which holds the lancet itself was reused on each child; this device should not have been reused."

Spread of virus 'possible, but exceptionally unlikely'

The letter from Chang stated that while the device itself doesn't touch a person's skin, there could be microscopic amounts of blood remaining on it after someone's finger has been poked.

"If this microscopic amount of blood contained a virus, it is possible, but exceptionally unlikely that this virus could be spread to another child tested," said the letter.

A spokesperson for the Northern Health Region said it's not clear whether or not the lancets themselves were reused after being wiped with peroxide, or if they were replaced with each test.

A statement from the School District of Mystery Lake said the division became aware of the public health issue on March 19, and is working with public health to address the issue.

A second letter provided to parents and guardians from Chang, a copy of which was sent to CBC News, said while the risk of anyone contracting an infection following the incident is very low, testing was recommended.

The testing was offered to affected students at the Thompson General Hospital laboratory on March 21.

The health region spokesperson said the province's public health department has advised parents and guardians that testing is recommended again in three months, and once more in six months.