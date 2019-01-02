Scheifele to make 1st NHL all-star appearance, joined by Wheeler
Two Jets are all-stars and ready to get their game on and go play in San Jose.
Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler have both been named to the NHL Central Division all-star team.
Introducing your 2019 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAllStar</a> selections… Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele! <a href="https://t.co/uxKdhwtag8">pic.twitter.com/uxKdhwtag8</a>—@NHLJets
Captain Wheeler leads the Jets in points, with 50 (six goals and 44 assists).
Assistant captain Scheifele is close behind, with 49 points and a +15 on the season.
The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and will be broadcast on CBC.
Central division all-star players:
- F Patrick Kane, CHI (8th all-star appearance).
- F* Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd all-star appearance).
- F Ryan O'Reilly, STL (2nd).
- F Mikko Rantanen, COL (1st).
- F Mark Scheifele, WPG (1st all-star appearance).
- F Blake Wheeler, WPG (2nd all-star appearance).
- D Miro Heiskanen, DAL (1st).
- D Roman Josi, NSH (2nd).
- G Devan Dubnyk, MIN (3rd).
- G Pekka Rinne, NSH (3rd).
The 2019 <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL</a> All-Star Rosters are here! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAllStar</a> <a href="https://t.co/eWYOEHt1QA">pic.twitter.com/eWYOEHt1QA</a>—@NHLonNBCSports