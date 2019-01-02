Skip to Main Content
Scheifele to make 1st NHL all-star appearance, joined by Wheeler

Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler have both been named to the Central Divison's all-star team.
CBC News ·
Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler celebrate in this 2016 file photo. (Danny Moloshok/Associated Press)

Two Jets are all-stars and ready to get their game on and go play in San Jose. 

Captain Wheeler leads the Jets in points, with 50 (six goals and 44 assists). 

Assistant captain Scheifele is close behind, with 49 points and a +15 on the season. 

The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and will be broadcast on CBC. 

Central division all-star players:

  • F Patrick Kane, CHI (8th all-star appearance).
  • F* Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd all-star appearance).
  • Ryan O'Reilly, STL (2nd).
  • F Mikko Rantanen, COL (1st).
  • F Mark Scheifele, WPG (1st all-star appearance).
  • F Blake Wheeler, WPG (2nd all-star appearance).
  • D Miro Heiskanen, DAL (1st).
  • D Roman Josi, NSH (2nd).
  • Devan Dubnyk, MIN (3rd).
  • G Pekka Rinne, NSH (3rd).

