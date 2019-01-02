Scheifele to make 1st NHL all-star appearance, joined by Wheeler

Two Jets are all-stars and ready to get their game on and go play in San Jose.

Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler have both been named to the NHL Central Division all-star team.

Introducing your 2019 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAllStar?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAllStar</a> selections… Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele! <a href="https://t.co/uxKdhwtag8">pic.twitter.com/uxKdhwtag8</a> —@NHLJets

Captain Wheeler leads the Jets in points, with 50 (six goals and 44 assists).

Assistant captain Scheifele is close behind, with 49 points and a +15 on the season.

The 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 26 and will be broadcast on CBC.

Central division all-star players:

F Patrick Kane, CHI (8th all-star appearance).

Patrick Kane, CHI (8th all-star appearance). F* Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd all-star appearance).

Nathan MacKinnon, COL (3rd all-star appearance). F Ryan O'Reilly, STL (2nd).

Ryan O'Reilly, STL (2nd). F Mikko Rantanen, COL (1st).

Mikko Rantanen, COL (1st). F Mark Scheifele, WPG (1st all-star appearance).

Mark Scheifele, WPG (1st all-star appearance). F Blake Wheeler, WPG (2nd all-star appearance).

Blake Wheeler, WPG (2nd all-star appearance). D Miro Heiskanen, DAL (1st).

Miro Heiskanen, DAL (1st). D Roman Josi, NSH (2nd).

Roman Josi, NSH (2nd). G Devan Dubnyk, MIN (3rd).

Devan Dubnyk, MIN (3rd). G Pekka Rinne, NSH (3rd).