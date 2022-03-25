Dorm-style trailers will accommodate crisis response workers, elders in remote First Nation

Eight modular trailers are on their way to Sayisi Dene Denesuline Nation to provide accommodation for crisis response teams and elders who are helping the community cope with a tragic death.

The 60-foot trailers, which are set to arrive on Sunday, will create a 49-bed dormitory with washrooms and a laundry area. Each trailer is approximately 660 square feet.

Indigenous leaders called for improved mental-health support in the community after a man, 21, took his own life on Jan. 27.

Police say the man was accused of assaulting multiple people. The next day he turned his gun on himself while the RCMP were attempting to arrest him.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak's (MKO) mobile crisis response team and Keewatinohk Inniniw Minoayawin have been in the community since the tragedy, along with elders through MKO's traditional healer program.

Sayisi Chief Evan Yassie believes drug use contributed to the circumstances around the man's death, and called on provincial and federal governments to do more to prevent illegal drugs from entering the community.

Yassi also wants to see better mental-health support available in his community.

The remote nature of the community makes it difficult for service providers to get there, or even provide support via MBTelehealth due to the lack of a stable internet connection.

Finding accommodation for the support teams was another challenge.

MKO worked with Yassi to purchase the trailers in Black Diamond, and have them transported to Tadoule Lake via VDM Trucking Service.

The community is accessible only by plane or a winter road, which is being used to transport the trailers.

Community faced fuel shortage earlier this year

In February, the Tadoule Lake community received an emergency fuel shipment via Calm Air.

Due to a delayed opening of the winter road, fuel and other supplies were unable to get to the community.

A shipment of 20 barrels of fuel arrived in Tadoule Lake in early February.

The fuel shortage affected the community's ability to heat their homes, and service provider's ability to do wellness checks.