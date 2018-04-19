Sawed-off shotgun fired from vehicle in Brandon, 2 men arrested: police

Two men face numerous charges after police allege they fired a sawed-off shotgun at two people on foot in Brandon on Monday evening.

Police in the southwestern Manitoba city were called at 5:50 p.m. to reports of gunfire on Brandon Avenue, between 8th and 9th Streets.

Police said an 18-year-old Winnipeg man and a 22-year-old man from Brandon found in the area were in a vehicle when they got into an altercation with two men who were on foot.

The two men on foot pepper-sprayed them, police said, and the pair in the vehicle responded by firing a sawed-off shotgun as the men on foot fled. Police said it's not known whether they were wounded in the shooting.

The two men in the vehicle were arrested and were to appear in court Tuesday.

Both face numerous firearm-related charges.