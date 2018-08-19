Man tossed sawed-off rifle into back yard during chase: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple weapons and drug offences after a chase that began with a call about a shot-out window at a house.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, while investigating the report at a house on McGee Street, Winnipeg police officers noticed the front door of a house on Agnes Street — a block over — appeared to have been forced open. Two males were seen in front of the house.

One of the two ran when officers got out of their vehicle. While the officers chased after him, he threw a loaded sawed-off rifle into the backyard of a house on St. Matthews Avenue, police said.

He was arrested a short distance away and police say they found 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, worth about $120, in his possession, along with a spring-loaded knife.

The 22-year-old man is charged with drug possession, as well as multiple firearms offences.

