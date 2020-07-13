Save Our Seine fundraises to build accessible dock in south Winnipeg

Save Our Seine is working to bring an accessible dock to the river by this fall as it celebrates 30 years of water stewardship.

The group has raised close to $150,000 to build the dock at the John Bruce bridge, near Bishop Grandin Boulevard and St. Anne's Road. The dock will have a ramp that will make it safe for people of all abilities to take a kayak or canoe on the water.

They need another $30,000 to make the dock a reality.

Michele Kading, executive director of Save Our Seine, said they had looked into purchasing a temporary accessible dock that could be installed each year, but the narrowness of the river made that option too risky.

"It would have stretched out to the midway point of the river, and it probably would have collected debris as well," she said.

"The city had asked us to look at a design where the dock could be sort of recessed into the bank of the river, and so our landscape architect has undertaken that challenge."

Save Our Seine was initially started by people living near the river, who were tired of seeing it clogged with debris, Kempling said.

Save our Seine has been working to preserve, protect and enhance the Seine River and its greenway for 30 years. (Save Our Seine/Twitter )

"The river was in a really sorry state in the early days. It's a narrow river, and so it gets clogged fairly easily with natural debris. But in addition to that, people had been dumping into it, pretty much every year, more furniture and appliances and tires and cars," she said.

"You name it, was dumped into the river."

After a few false starts, Save Our Seine was officially founded in 1990. Since then, it has organized countless cleanup events and advocated for the river with all three levels of government.

Last November, the group lobbied against the City of Winnipeg's proposal to cut its $30,000 operating grant.

The city only ended up reducing the grant to $27,000, which Kempling said they can live with.

It's still a struggle to get people to respect the river, Kempling said.

One of the group's ongoing battles is with developers who want to get as close to the riverbank as possible, she said.

"Everyone wants to push right as far as they can to the river's edge, and it really doesn't allow for enough natural area protection and movement of wildlife and movement of people along the river," she said.

"Every time a development comes up for consideration, Save Our Seine is there advocating for the river and for people's access to the river to be maintained."