1 person taken to hospital after Wednesday afternoon fire

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a home fire in Winnipeg's Beaumont area Wednesday afternoon.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived at the fire on Saturn Bay around 1:30 p.m., a City of Winnipeg news release said.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the single-family residence, the release said. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

One occupant of the home was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the city says. There is no damage estimates available at this time.