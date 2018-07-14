Punjabi superstar Satinder Sartaaj overwhelmed by meteoric rise

Satinder Sartaaj — a superstar in Punjabi music who's collaborated with the likes of Nelly Furtado and Quincy Jones — is used to surprising people.

Sartaaj, in Winnipeg Saturday night to perform his traditional Sufi music, took a liking to music as a youth when others thought his aspirations were unrealistic.

Today, he sells out shows worldwide to thousands, has played a lead role in a Hollywood movie and became the first man in a turban to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

He's also dabbled as a music professor and been a human rights advocate in between.

"My background is farming and there's no kind of music or poetry or whatever [in that background] — it just suddenly happened to me, like the Almighty has showered you with some kind of art," said Sartaaj, who is originally from northern India.

He remembers going up to a musician in his village and expressing his interest in taking up music professionally.

"He said, 'Oh, it's a tough thing. You're probably not appropriate for this kind of thing,' but I said, 'No, I have to and I want to.'"

Sartaaj's early days studying music in university proved instrumental. Cooped up in the library for hours, he realized his passion for poetry. Rhythms and rhymes began to form organically while he was reading poetry.

"People know me and love me more for my poetry than my music," he said.

His stature in the music industry expanded beyond India when he started touring North America in 2009.

Stock rises in Canada

"I was here [in Canada] for eight concerts but I did 18 sold-out concerts that first tour."

He was noticed by Hollywood's Punjabi community, including the influential producers behind the Oscar-winner 12 Years a Slave.

When they were scouting for an actor who could play the last maharaja of Punjab — the leading role in their new film The Black Prince — Sartaaj's name came up.

"They were searching for an appropriate character, who can speak Punjabi fluently, English … and Persian as well."

Burden of responsibility

He made headlines when he became the first turbaned person to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in advance of the film's 2017 premiere.

"It's a great, great honour being a representative of my culture, especially wearing a turban and representing myself in the major film industry of this globe," he said.

"It was quite a star on your shoulder and a burden of responsibility as well."

Sartaaj is bringing his seven-stop Canadian tour to Winnipeg's Club Regent Event Centre at 7 p.m. Saturday.

He's inspired to keep coming back to Winnipeg by "the people here, who love me," he said, chuckling.