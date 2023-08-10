Saskatoon woman, 40, dies after being struck by train in RM of Springfield: RCMP

A Saskatoon woman died after she was hit by a train on the northeastern edge of Winnipeg on Wednesday, RCMP say.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who was struck by a train at a crossing in the rural municipality of Springfield, a Thursday news release says.

A 40-year-old woman was found and pronounced dead near the crossing, which is on Day Street near Risque Avenue, according to Mounties.

The crossing along the two-way undivided road is controlled with safety gates for cars but there are no sidewalks, only unpaved road shoulders, Google Street View shows. The surrounding area appears largely undeveloped.

RCMP say an investigation into the woman's death is underway with the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Police.

More from CBC Manitoba: