Person found dead near river in The Pas linked to missing person case, RCMP believe
A person found dead near the Saskatchewan River in The Pas this week is believed to be connected to a missing person case, RCMP say.
RCMP, chief medical examiner investigate as they await autopsy results to confirm cause of death
The body was found near the river off First Street E. in The Pas on Monday, RCMP said in a new release Tuesday.
Investigators haven't confirmed the identity of the person yet but did say they believe the body is related to a missing person investigation.
An autopsy is being done to confirm the cause of death.
RCMP and the office of the chief medical examiner continue to investigate.
