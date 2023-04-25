Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba·New

Person found dead near river in The Pas linked to missing person case, RCMP believe

A person found dead near the Saskatchewan River in The Pas this week is believed to be connected to a missing person case, RCMP say.

RCMP, chief medical examiner investigate as they await autopsy results to confirm cause of death

CBC News ·
A close up picture of an RCMP shoulder badge.
RCMP say they haven't confirmed the identity of the person found dead near the Saskatchewan River on Monday. (CBC)

A person found dead near the Saskatchewan River in The Pas this week is believed to be connected to a missing person case, RCMP say.

The body was found near the river off First Street E. in The Pas on Monday, RCMP said in a new release Tuesday.

Investigators haven't confirmed the identity of the person yet but did say they believe the body is related to a missing person investigation.

An autopsy is being done to confirm the cause of death.

RCMP and the office of the chief medical examiner continue to investigate.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now