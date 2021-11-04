Police ask for help finding 2 missing people from Sask. heading to Manitoba

Manitoba police have asked for help finding a pair of travellers from Saskatchewan who have been missing for more than two weeks.

Jake Laliberte, 24, and Natasha McLean, 25, were last seen in the northwestern Saskatchewan village of Île-à-la-Crosse on Oct. 18. They indicated they were traveling to Steinbach in southeastern Manitoba — a more than 1,200-kilometre drive.

Family have not been able to get in touch with them since, RCMP said in a Thursday news release. They were reported missing on Oct. 30.

A police investigation determined they were in Brandon, in southwestern Manitoba, on Oct. 22, driving a grey Chevrolet Cruze. They may now be travelling in a black Dodge Ram pickup with a currently unknown licence plate, police said.

Laliberte is described as about six foot one and 265 pounds, with short, dark-blond hair and blue eyes. He usually has a goatee.

McLean is described as about five foot six and 165 pounds with long, dark-blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a waist-length leather coat.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at saskcrimestoppers.com.

