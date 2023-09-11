Content
Manitoba

House fire closes stretch of Sargent Avenue in West End

A stretch of Sargent Avenue remains closed after a house fire began spewing plumes of smoke in the West End on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews on scene as fire on Sargent between McGee and Agnes closes streets

Plumes of smoke pour from a home on fire off a busy street.
Plumes of smoke pour from a home next to a store on Sargent Avenue on Monday afternoon. (Cameron MacLean/CBC)

Maryland was closed at Sargent shortly after 2 p.m., after a home next to a store caught fire. That intersection, initially closed at about 2 p.m., reopened at about 3 p.m., according to the city.

Sargent remained closed between Maryland and Burnell Street as of 3:15 p.m.

The city urged drivers to avoid the area.

 

