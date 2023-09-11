House fire closes stretch of Sargent Avenue in West End

A stretch of Sargent Avenue remains closed after a house fire began spewing plumes of smoke in the West End on Monday afternoon.

Maryland was closed at Sargent shortly after 2 p.m., after a home next to a store caught fire. That intersection, initially closed at about 2 p.m., reopened at about 3 p.m., according to the city.

Sargent remained closed between Maryland and Burnell Street as of 3:15 p.m.

The city urged drivers to avoid the area.