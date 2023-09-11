House fire closes stretch of Sargent Avenue in West End
Emergency crews on scene as fire on Sargent between McGee and Agnes closes streets
A stretch of Sargent Avenue remains closed after a house fire began spewing plumes of smoke in the West End on Monday afternoon.
Maryland was closed at Sargent shortly after 2 p.m., after a home next to a store caught fire. That intersection, initially closed at about 2 p.m., reopened at about 3 p.m., according to the city.
Sargent remained closed between Maryland and Burnell Street as of 3:15 p.m.
The city urged drivers to avoid the area.
TRAFFIC UPDATE:<br>SARGENT & MARYLAND<br>Southbound Maryland at Sargent is now open to traffic. Sargent remains closed from Maryland to Burnell. Several emergency crews still on scene. Use caution traveling through and expect some delays.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WPGtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WPGtraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a>—@WinnipegTMC