Part of major West End street closed due to apartment fire

A section of Sargent Avenue in Winnipeg's West End is blocked on Tuesday morning while firefighters battle a fire in an apartment building.

Fire burns in block on Sargent Avenue at Beverley Street

Fire trucks are seen outside of a red brick building surrounded by snow.
Fire crews work at the Adanac Apartments on Sargent Avenue at Beverley Street on Tuesday morning. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Police and firefighters are at the Adanac Apartments on Sargent Avenue at Beverley Street.

Part of Sargent Avenue is closed in that area.

CBC News has requested information from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service but didn't immediately receive a response.

