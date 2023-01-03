Part of major West End street closed due to apartment fire

A section of Sargent Avenue in Winnipeg's West End is blocked on Tuesday morning while firefighters battle a fire in an apartment building.

Police and firefighters are at the Adanac Apartments on Sargent Avenue at Beverley Street.

Part of Sargent Avenue is closed in that area.

CBC News has requested information from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service but didn't immediately receive a response.

