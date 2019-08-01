Pedestrian hit by car at crosswalk on Sargent Avenue dies

The woman hit by a car at a crosswalk in Winnipeg's West End last week has died.

Jillian Lammatao, 23, was critically injured on when she was struck by a car at the intersection of Sargent Avenue and Simcoe Street shortly before 2 p.m. CT on Aug. 1.

She died on Monday, an organizer with the community patrol group 204 Neighbourhood Watch confirmed to CBC News.

The group is organizing a vigil for Lammatao Wednesday evening, planned for 7 p.m. at the corner of Sargent and Simcoe Street.

Video of the incident was captured by a surveillance camera and shared on social media.

The driver of the vehicle, an 89-year-old male from Winnipeg, was arrested at the scene and may face charges pending the outcome of the investigation, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

Police say they are still investigating the crash and are asking any witnesses to come forward.