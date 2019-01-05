West End fire under investigation

Officials are investigating a fire at a two-storey building in the West End Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the mixed commercial and residential building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The city says all occupants of the residential and business suites had safely gotten out of the building by the time firefighters arrived.

Crews had the fire under control by 5 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation and an estimate on the damage wasn't immediately available.

