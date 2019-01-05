Skip to Main Content
West End fire under investigation

West End fire under investigation

Officials are investigating a fire at a two-storey building in the West End Saturday.

No injuries reported in blaze

CBC News ·
Firefighters were called to a fire at a two-storey, mixed-use building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue Saturday afternoon. (CBC file photo)

Officials are investigating a fire at a two-storey building in the West End Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the mixed commercial and residential building in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The city says all occupants of the residential and business suites had safely gotten out of the building by the time firefighters arrived.

Crews had the fire under control by 5 p.m.

The cause remains under investigation and an estimate on the damage wasn't immediately available.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|