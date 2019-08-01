Driver arrested after woman hit on Sargent Avenue
Police arrested a driver in connection with a serious crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital Wednesday in Winnipeg's West End.
Woman remains in hospital in critical condition, Winnipeg police say
Police arrested a driver in connection with a serious crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital Wednesday in Winnipeg's West End.
A woman was hit crossing Sargent Avenue near Simcoe Street on Wednesday afternoon.
A driver is in custody but charges have yet to be laid, police said Thursday morning.
The woman remains in hospital in critical condition, police said.