Driver arrested after woman hit on Sargent Avenue
Police arrested a driver in connection with a serious crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital Wednesday in Winnipeg's West End.

Woman remains in hospital in critical condition, Winnipeg police say

A driver is in custody after a serious crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday in Winnipeg's West End. (Google Street View)

A woman was hit crossing Sargent Avenue near Simcoe Street on Wednesday afternoon.

A driver is in custody but charges have yet to be laid, police said Thursday morning. 

The woman remains in hospital in critical condition, police said.

