Manitoba cabinet minister Sarah Guillemard won't run for re-election for health reasons

Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has decided not to seek re-election.

Sarah Guillemard will not run in the Oct. 3 provincial election for health reasons, she said.

Guillemard, the minister of advanced education and training, was first elected in 2016 in the Fort Richmond riding in Winnipeg.

She becomes the 15th Progressive Conservative member of the legislative assembly to resign or choose not to run again in the past two years. That works out to 42 per cent of what was a 36-member caucus.

The group includes deputy premier Cliff Cullen and former finance minister Cameron Friesen, who left for an unsuccessful nomination run for the federal seat of Portage-Lisgar.

Guillemard said she is making the right decision for her health.

"Like many Manitobans, I put off seeking health care for some mild symptoms because I was busy and did not make time for doctor appointments," she said in a written statement Tuesday.

"Although I am not 'ill,' I do need to put my health first to make sure I keep it well into the future. With a tough battle ahead in the election, I knew that my focus would be pulled in many directions and my health would take a back seat again. The decision was not easy, but it is the right one."