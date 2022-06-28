Human remains found on Sapotaweyak Cree Nation, Manitoba RCMP say

Mounties say they're investigating human remains discovered on Sapotaweyak Cree Nation in western Manitoba.

Swan River RCMP responded to a report on Monday of the remains around 11:55 a.m. that morning, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

Investigators are searching the area where the remains were discovered with the help of RCMP forensic identification services and an anthropology team, the release says.

The identity of the remains is unknown. RCMP are continuing to investigate.

Sapotaweyak Cree Nation is located about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

