Expect road closures, parking changes this weekend for Santa Claus Parade
Along with Christmas cheer, the annual Santa Claus parade will bring several road closures and parking changes to Winnipeg’s downtown this Saturday.
Annual holiday tradition takes place Saturday
Portage Avenue will be closed to traffic from Sherbrook Avenue to Main Street for the parade route.
Parking won't be allowed on the following streets from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday:
- Sherbrook Street between Broadway and Portage Avenue.
- Furby Street between Broadway and Portage Avenue.
- Langside Street between Broadway and Portage Avenue.
- Young Street between Broadway and Portage Avenue.
Parking will also be prohibited from noon to 10 p.m. on these streets:
- Broadway.
- Portage Avenue between Maryland Street and Toronto Street.
- Ellice Avenue between Maryland Street and Smith Street.
- Carlton Street, north of Portage.
- York Avenue between Smith Street and Fort Street.
- Fort Street between Graham Avenue and St. Mary Avenue.
The annual parade starts at 5 p.m.
To view a map of the parade route and related street closures, visit the parade's website.
