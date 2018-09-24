Winnipeg's Santa Claus Parade is in trouble

Santa Claus may not be coming to town, unless the organizers of the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade can come up with $68,000.

The parade's board of directors says they need to raise that amount by Oct. 5 in order to move forward with the Nov. 17 event.

Fundraising for the new float is short $68,000, a news release says.

The old float is no longer safe after travelling the route for more than 65 years.

The organization already started building a new float, after securing a new sponsor.

However, the sponsor withdrew in April 2018, leaving a gap in the organization's fundraising campaign, the news release says.

"We are so passionate about this storied and historic Winnipeg event and we sincerely hope we see this tradition continue," said Rennie Zegalski, chair of the Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade board.

"Sadly, as time is ticking, without the necessary funding, the parade simply will not be able to operate."

Organizers have launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of filling the gap.

The parade has been an annual holiday tradition in Winnipeg since 1909. The event typically is watched by tens of thousands of people in as it moves through downtown Winnipeg each year.