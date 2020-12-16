Santa Claus an essential worker, will be able to visit Manitoba this Christmas, top doctor says

In spite of the pandemic, Santa Claus will be able to travel through Manitoba this Christmas, delivering gifts and filling up on milk and cookies, as he is an essential worker, the province's top doctor said Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin said he and Premier Brian Pallister have been working with others in the provincial government to ensure that Santa can still come to the province and do his work safely this holiday season.

"Santa Claus is certainly an essential worker, which means that he is allowed to travel throughout Manitoba and able to come to anyone's house," he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

In a message directed to Manitoba's children, Roussin said he knows that the pandemic has been hard and that there have been many rules to follow.

"We needed these rules to protect us, protect the people around us, but we know they've been hard," he said.

"You can't play with your friends as much, maybe you haven't been able to visit grandparents or family members, and we know that this holiday season is going to be much different than last year and other years."

WATCH | Dr. Brent Roussin tells children Santa Claus can visit their homes:

Manitoba's top doctor delivers a message to children ahead of holidays CBC News Manitoba Video 2:02 Dr. Brent Roussin acknowledged that COVID-19 restrictions have been hard on Manitoba's children this year, but promised that Santa will still be able to make it. 2:02

He encouraged people to keep following the restrictions and remember that the pandemic won't last forever.

"With a vaccine in Manitoba, we are going to get back to the things we love doing, but right now we have to stay safe."