2 adults dead in Sanford fire: Manitoba RCMP

Two 65-year-olds are dead after a fire at their home in a community southwest of Winnipeg on Wednesday night, RCMP say.

Mounties responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Wednesday

Stonewall/Headingley RCMP and the fire commissioner’s officers are investigating what caused the fatal fire. (CBC)

Mounties responded to a report of a structure fire in the community, about 30 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg, around 11 p.m., RCMP said in a Thursday news release.

Once crews put out the blaze, firefighters went into the building and found its two residents dead, the release said.

Stonewall/Headingley RCMP and the fire commissioner's officers are investigating what caused the fire.

