1 man dead, another in hospital following head-on crash near Sanford, Man., RCMP say

One man is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle in the opposite lane Monday morning.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday, RCMP from the Headingley and Stonewall detachments responded to a report about a two-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Sanford, Man., a community in the rural municipality of Macdonald just over 30 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

A 39-year-old man from Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 46-year-old man from Winnipeg was sent to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, RCMP said.

Investigators have so far determined that the 39-year-old was driving northbound on Highway 3 when his vehicle lost control, then hit a southbound pickup truck being driven by the 46-year-old.

Roads were slick when the crash occurred, but alcohol is not a factor, police say.

Mounties, plus the Criminal Collision Investigation Team, and a forensic collision reconstructionist are still investigating.

More from CBC News: