Tory businessman who led mass resignation of Hydro board becomes biggest Liberal donor

A top donor to Brian Pallister's government has seemingly found solace in another political party.

Sandy Riley, who was hand-picked to chair the Manitoba Hydro board until he resigned in dispute, is listed as the Manitoba Liberal Party's biggest donor in 2018. He donated the maximum amount: $5,000.

Riley had a public falling out with the Progressive Conservatives when he, and every board director but the only sitting MLA, resigned en masse in Mar. 2018.

Pallister contends the board of the public utility resigned because the government was not willing to pay the Manitoba Metis Federation $70 million as compensation for their support of future Hydro development.

A 'vote of confidence:' Lamont

In written correspondence sent after the resignation, Riley explained the board was frustrated it couldn't meet with the premier to discuss serious policy issues.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said he's had a few conversations with Riley since the Winnipeg businessman's squabble with Pallister. He said Riley's support is a "huge vote of confidence in us."

Lamont said he has spoken to a number of Progressive Conservatives who have soured on the party by the premier's actions, long before the resignation of the Tory-appointed Hydro board.

Premier Brian Pallister believes the dispute over the direction of Manitoba Hydro is behind Sandy Riley's decision to donate to the Manitoba Liberal Party. (CBC)

"There's a number of other people who are all feeling the same way, that they're deeply frustrated with the state of politics … under Brian Pallister."

Pallister suggested the change of heart by Riley, who once hosted a fundraiser on behalf of his party, may be rooted in the Manitoba Hydro dispute.

"I think people have the right to support whichever party you want and I respect that right and I'm encouraging of all Manitobans to support political parties with their donations."

Riley, president and CEO of the Richardson Financial Group, was not immediately available for comment.

The list of party donors was included in the Manitoba Liberal Party's annual financial returns.

The documents show the party received around $175,000 in donations last year, which is a fraction of the $2 million the Tories raised in 2018. The Manitoba NDP raised more than $620,000.

On the eve of a potential provincial election, the Liberals have around $53,000 in cash as of late 2018. The Progressive Conservatives, meanwhile, could boast $1 million in bank — more than five times what the NDP has collected.