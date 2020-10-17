6 people injured after SUVs crash into each other, then into house, in western Manitoba

Six people are injured — five of them seriously — after the drivers of two SUVs lost control of their speeding vehicles, crashing into each other and then into a house in Sandy Lake, Man., on Friday afternoon, RCMP say.

Police say at 3:55 p.m., Yellowhead RCMP officers were alerted to an impaired driver speeding in Sandy Lake in a silver SUV, with another SUV following it.

Five minutes later, RCMP say they received a call about a collision in the community involving the vehicles the officers were looking for.

Police say they believe the two vehicles were speeding northbound on Main Street in Sandy Lake when they collided. The impact of the crash caused both SUVs to leave the roadway and collide into a house, causing significant damage.

No one was in the house at the time, according to police.

A 25-year-old man driving the silver SUV and one of his passengers, a 21-year-old man, were both taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP say. The other passenger, a 32-year-old man, had minor injuries.

Police say a 25-year-old woman who was driving the other SUV plus her two passengers, a 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were all taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, RCMP say.

RCMP are investigating with the forensic collision reconstructionist.

Sandy Lake is about 230 kilometres west of Winnipeg and south of Riding Mountain National Park.

