Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation man wanted in fatal Tuesday shooting: Manitoba RCMP

Police in Manitoba are searching for a 26-year-old man from Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation who is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man.

Police allege that Shawn Owen Spence shot and killed the 39-year-old on Tuesday outside a home in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation, about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg on the west shore of Lake Manitoba.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service responded to report of a shooting outside a home in Sandy Bay Ojibway First Nation around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, RCMP said on Tuesday.

The victim, whom police did not name, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP's major crimes unit, forensic identification unit, and emergency response team began investigating in the community.

The killing does not appear to be a random incident, RCMP said.

RCMP identified Spence as a suspect in the killing on Wednesday and issued a warrant for his arrest.

In addition to first-degree murder, Spence is also accused of possession of a firearm while prohibited and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, RCMP said in a Wednesday news release.

He is described as six feet, three inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a Pittsburgh Penguins logo tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Spence is known to frequent Ebb and Flow First Nation.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, RCMP said, and should not be approached if he is seen.

Anyone with information on Spence's whereabouts is asked to contact Sandy Bay RCMP at 204-843-7701, or their local police service.